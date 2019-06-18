Black Tie Boxing event raises over N$17 000 … to go towards cancer research and Nanaso

WINDHOEK – A recent boxing fundraising tourney, hosted by Black Tie Boxing in collaboration with AC Boxing Academy, managed to raise well over N$17 000 and the funds will go towards the Namibia Network of Aids Service Organisations (Nanaso) and cancer research efforts.

Of the more than N$17 000 raised on the day, an amount of N$10,305 will go to Nanaso and N$7,120 to cancer research. The fighters that participated in the boxing bonanza received rigorous training from local trainer Imms Moses, who took them through their paces and work regime.

All fighters that took part were first-time boxers and fighters got training for this initiative from AC Boxing Academy during the past few months.

Ashley Sexon from Pam Golding Properties and founder of Black Tie Boxing expressed his delight with how the event turned out.

“I was delighted how it went, the atmosphere was spectacular. People really had fun and we did a great job to start our journey to #BoxAIDS and #DodgeCancer within Namibia,” he said.

Co-founder of the tournament Charissa Beukes from Black Tie Boxing said she was genuinely impressed with the determination and commitment shown by the various boxers. “We hope next year’s charity boxers will even surpass the standards set at this year’s event,” she added. Notable sports personalities like former triple world champion Julius ‘The Blue Machine’ Indongo and Paulus ‘El Jesus’ Ambunda came out to support the initiative and they cheered on the young boxers throughout the night.



