Body retrieved from dam

OSHAKATI – Divers from the Oshana police yesterday retrieved a body of a man, suspected to be in his 40s, from a Namwater dam at Oshakati.

The body was spotted floating by Namwater employees who were doing maintenance work at the dam during the morning.

The dam in question receives its water flow from the Calueque-Oshakati canal.

The police at the scene said the body is suspected to have been in the water for at least two days.

The victim is not known and the police spokesperson for the region Tomas Aiyambo has appealed to anyone who is missing a relative to contact the police to lead to the possible identification of the victim. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The police is also investigating a case of rape after an 18-year-old was raped by a friend.

The alleged incident happened at Onguta in Ondangwa on Saturday.

The suspect, who has not yet been arrested, went to the victim’s room uninvited.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect was highly intoxicated when he arrived at the victim’s rooms.

Upon arrival, the two were allegedly involved in a minor brawl before he pushed her on bed.

“He allegedly put on a condom and had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent,” said Aiyambo.

Investigations into the matter continue. In addition, police are also investigating a case of stock theft, which were stolen during August this year.

According to the police, the 14 cattle, valued at N$103 000, were allegedly stolen at a cattle post at Eengombe.

No suspect has been arrested and investigation into the matter continues.

Burglars this weekend broke into the Roman Catholic Church at Okatana.

According Aiyambo, the thieves allegedly failed to open the strong room.

Nothing was stolen from the church.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-22 08:58:46 | 3 hours ago