Body with Maria Nepembe set to air in June

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Maria Nepembe is set to take on another promising role within the entertainment industry by bringing a reality show centred on fitness called ‘Body with Maria Nepembe’.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation approached her to host the show a while back, Nepembe told Entertainment Now! from London this week.

The fitness addict said the show would focus on health and fitness where 10 contestants will battle it out in the gym.

The uplifting reality series’ host did not want to reveal much about the show nor how contestants will be eliminated only citing that it is going to be interesting once the show begins to air in June.

“I’m very much health conscious, as my health is everything to me. I eat my veggies, stay away from alcohol and I exercise. Viewers will react strongly to the contestants’ personal battles, as we all experience struggles in life. You will be able to put yourself in their shoes and respond accordingly,” she explained enthusiastically.

The 2013 Big Brother Africa housemate did not divulge much on her other projects either and only revealed that she was working hard and what mattered the most for now was to make the reality show a success. “I’m just working towards my dreams. But this is not about me. ‘Body with Maria Nepembe’ is what matters most right now,” Nepembe remarked.

The 13-part reality show will air on 1 June with 10 contestants, who hope to find inner and outer strength. Viewers will get a chance to see them strut their stuff in the gym, among other things.

Nepembe believes that there is a lot to learn as the show aims to encourage the public to work on themselves and to take care of their health.



2019-05-17 10:35:41 16 hours ago