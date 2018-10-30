Boesman’s offspring expected at Tura Expo

WINDHOEK - True to the saying “saving the best for last”, organisers of the annual Katutura Expo promised that the eighth edition of this hugely popular event has with intent been moved to this week to ensure Namibians the best possible entertainment.

The event used to be staged in the first week of August. Themed, Building together a better business society, it opens today until Sunday, November 4. Apart from all its entertainment and business opportunities, the Katutura Expo has become a major exhibition arena for livestock. Thus some 90 percent of the more than 130 prized animals are Brahmans. Among them offsprings of Boesman, the legendary Red Brahman that died two years ago just after it was crowned best Brahman in Africa and second best in the world.

A very excited chief organiser of the agricultural section and owner of Boesman, Ace Kavari, promises the best Katutura Expo ever with commercial, communal and emerging farmers bringing more than 260 animals to Windhoek despite testing economic times. “It is just phenomenal, the lengths our farmers have gone to in making this event possible,” he notes. The organisers say the local livestock industry will take another giant leap on the path of turning the annual Katutura Expo into a showpiece of note for the capital when the doors swing open and visitors can view some of the best animals in the country competing for the top spots on the podium. Something not to be missed, as the Katutura Expo’s Brahmans are now recognised by the Brahman Association of Namibia which means the Brahman cattle on show carry the blessing of the highest authorities on this special and hardened breed which is so popular in Namibia.

“The Katutura Expo’s livestock section is in full accordance with President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan. It is not just another show. It is a dream come true and this one is for the people of Katutura and the entire Namibia,” Kavari emphasises. Organisers and competitors are clear that government should play an even more prominent role in subsidising especially communal and emerging farmers to ensure the future of the agricultural sector in the economy.

Namboer Auctioneers’ involvement this year resulted in the company erecting temporary kraals, providing judges and presenting the first livestock auction of the expo.

