BoN undertakes to support NTA apprenticeship

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The Bank of Namibia (BoN) and the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the NTA’s apprenticeship programme aimed at improving the quality of artisans emerging from the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector.

At the signing ceremony the BoN deputy governor, Ebson Uanguta, said: “As a firm believer in the upliftment of the Namibian people, the bank is willing to play its part. This strong commitment is demonstrated through the re-alignment of our corporate social investment and responsibility (CSIR) strategy to focus on the TVET sector.”

Uanguta added: “Besides this collaboration with the NTA, the bank will also be providing bursaries to TVET trainers to upgrade their skills, and offer job attachments to TVET trainees at the bank.”

He said these modest contributions they believe will go a long way to assist the government’s endeavour to make the TVET sector attractive to Namibian youth, and ultimately improve the quality of training.

NTA CEO Jerry Beukes underlined the importance of apprenticeship as a prerequisite for a relevant national TVET system.

“The NTA attaches significant importance to this national programme because we value the role that structured TVET apprenticeship can play in developing individuals’ competencies, and in nurturing their ability to apply their skills to the tasks and demands of the workplace. We thank the BoN for its support, which can aptly be described as an investment in our country’s most important resource, its people,” underlined the TVET CEO.

The two organisations confirmed that plans are already underway to implement the MoU and the public and targeted beneficiaries will be duly informed of the next steps.



2019-03-27 08:57:10 5 days ago