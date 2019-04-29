Bowling team upbeat ahead of World Qualifier  

WINDHOEK – The unavoidable withdrawal bowls partners Graham Snyman and Will Esterhuizen (jnr) from the men’s national bowls team set to partake in the Atlantic Championships, slated for Wales next month, has obliged national selectors to call the pairing of Will’s old man, Willie Esterhuizen and JP Fouche as successors.

The international tourney serves as qualifier for the World Bowls championships and while Esterhuizen is a seasoned bowler who has already represented Namibia several times - Fouche 17, is like a breath of fresh air.

The latter was in Bloemfontein participating in the South African Provincial Under 20 tourney when he received the good news that he had been selected to represent his native land internationally.

Quizzed if he ever expected this to happen, his response was that it was quite overwhelming when he heard about his inclusion in the national team. “It was definitely unexpected,” he delighted.

Fouche will play in both the fours and the pairs disciplines alongside other young bowlers in the team Cabous Olivier (19) and could not hide his excitement teaming up with his young partner.

“Cabous and I have played together before and I believe we make a formidable combination regardless of our fairly young age.” The young bowler feels that bowling is a sport with no age or gender restrictions, a game of skill and strategic tactics and certainly not just rolling some bowls.

“It’s an art and skill that takes an immense amount of practice. Therefore starting at a young age is truly beneficial.” The confident youngster is adamant that the Namibian bowls side has a good group of talented bowlers and believes they have what it takes to qualify for World Bowls in Australia.

“I feel honoured to represent Namibia in my first international event and will use this opportunity to give my utmost best.”

“The Namibia Bowling Association (NBA) wishes the team all the best for Wales and trusts that they will make the country proud,” reads a statement from the association verbatim.



2019-04-29 10:27:23 4 hours ago