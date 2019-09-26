Boxer ‘Baluka’ promises strong comeback…Night of Prospects Boxing Bonanza next month

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – After almost three years out of action, one of Namibia’s most skilful boxers Johannes ‘Baluka’ Simon has promised to make a strong return to the boxing ring on October 5, saying his fans will be taken down memory lane.

Simon, who was crowned Namibia’s 2007 MTC sportsman of the year, is set to make his long awaited comeback with a fight against compatriot Immuel Joseph in one of the main supporting bouts of the Night of Prospects Boxing Bonanza at the Nampower Convention Centre in Windhoek on October 5. The bonanza is being promoted by Kinda Promotions in collaboration with AC Boxing Academy. The event will feature no less than eight fights, where local talent will be on display.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference in the capital where the various participating boxers were unveiled to the media and the bonanza officially announced, ‘Baluka’ who last fought in 2015 against Tinkhani Kamanga in a fight he won via knockout, said he is 110 percent ready and well prepared for the fight and fans should expect nothing short of fireworks.

“Coming back isn’t a difficult thing as long as you know your work. As you all know, boxing is my talent so I’m under no pressure in making this return to the ring. Although I have been out of action for some time now, I remain undefeated and am still the same person my fans know,” said a confident Simon.

Speaking at the same event, Imms Moses of AC Boxing Academy, which will be co-hosting the bonanza, said it will serve as a platform to promote and give exposure to upcoming fighters.

“We are an independent promotion willing to work with upcoming boxers. This event will also strive to promote these young boxers and help them get the exposure they need. We also want to uplift the sport from grassroots level. I believe the event will be a tremendous one,” said Moses.

Also featuring on the card is 2016 Olympics and Commonwealth Games participant Matias Hamunyela, who is expected to turn pro on fight night against John Mukwendje, while Mathew Nghikevali will also be in action against Teodor Nuyoma.

Young boxing sensation Sacky Amutjaa will be the main act when he headlines the bonanza with a mega fight against Kapena Naijala in an 8-round super bantamweight clash.

Plenty of potentially action-packed fights are on offer on the night. Tickets cost N$100 for standard tickets and N$6 000 for VIP tickets.

