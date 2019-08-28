Boy dies after being run over by trailer

OMUTHIYA -A three-year-old boy was on Sunday ran over by a trailer pulled by a Toyota pick-up driven by his father Joel Frans Nambahu at Oshivelo.

The deceased was immediately rushed to the clinic, but was pronounced dead by a nurse upon arrival, says Oshikoto regional crime report.

A case of culpable homicide was registered. Still in Oshikoto, two unlicensed drivers were arrested over the weekend after the vehicles they operated were involved in accidents.

In the first incident on Friday, a 48-old man was arrested after he bumped a pedestrian on the sideway at Ondiika, outside Omuthiya along the B1 road.

“It is alleged that the driver of an Isuzu pick-up was driving on the wrong side of the road when he bumped a pedestrian who was walking along the road. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to Omuthiya hospital and later transferred to Oshakati for further treatment,” stated the police crime report.

The second incident involved a 22-year old male who is suspected of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, it is alleged the suspect who was the driver of a Toyota Corolla collided with a Nissan bakkie at the intersection of President Avenue and Dr Hage Geingob Drive.

The accident happened around 04h00 on Friday. Both drivers whose names cannot be revealed as they are yet to appear in court, face charges of driving a vehicle without a licence, operating a car under the influence of alcohol, as well as for negligent and reckless driving.

