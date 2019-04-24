Boy shoots himself with father’s gun

WINDHOEK- An 11-year-old boy injured his hand after he shot himself with his father’s pistol in Gibeon on Saturday.

The weekly crime report stated the boy managed to get hold of a Makarov pistol, which was in a drawer and shot himself accidentally on the left hand. The victim was rushed to the clinic and is in a stable condition. In addition to this, staff officer of Hardap regional crime investigation coordination unit Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga said the boy’s father, 44, was painting in the living room while the child was in the main room.

“The father does not know how he (child) opened the drawer and got the firearm. Next moment he heard the gunshot,” said Hauwanga.

The incident happened on Saturday at Farm Liebenstein, in Gibeon area. The father was visiting the farm but he is from Keetmanshoop. Police had opened two counts, possession of unlicensed firearm and failure to safe keep firearm.

Hauwanga said the father was arrested on first count but was released after he furnished the license to the police.

On the second charge, Hauwanga said the docket will be send to court to decide whether to prosecute or not.

In an unrelated incident in Mariental, police opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old collapsed and died while walking in Aimablaagte on Friday morning. The deceased is identified as Cornelius Pieters.

“It is alleged the deceased fell down while he was walking and was later declared dead by medical staff. The cause of death is unknown.

In another unrelated matter, a 25-year-old woman died instantly after she was stabbed by her boyfriend at Ondobe on Saturday. according to the police report, a male suspect stabbed his girlfriend with a knife several times in the chest and stomach causing her death instantly. The deceased is identified as Hambeleni Inamulyange Gabriel who was a resident of Oshimumu village. The incident happened at Oshimumu village, in Ondobe Constituency in Ohangwena Region. Police further said the suspect, Fesuts Tuhafeni Frans, 36, fled the scene and committed suicide a few meters away from the crime scene. Their next of kin were informed.





