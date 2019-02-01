Brave Warriors get Comoros in 2020 CHAN qualifiers

WINDHOEK – The 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-finalist, Namibia’s Brave Warriors, will face the Comoros Islands in the 2020 edition of the local-based players’ continental championship to be held next year in Ethiopia.

This was revealed at the draw for the qualifiers of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Ethiopia 2020 held on Wednesday at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the sidelines of the Organizing Committee meeting.

Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia for the final tournament of the sixth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

The draw was the highlight of the meeting of the 25-member committee, which saw the format and procedure approved. The format of the competition remains unchanged and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.

The 2018 losing quarter-finalist, losing to eventual champion and host Morocco, the Brave Warriors will start the quest to reach their second CHAN finals when they face Comoros Islands in the second round of the qualifiers.

The first leg will be away in Moroni with the second leg set for Windhoek and the winner will take on the winner of Madagascar versus Mozambique in the third and final round of the qualifiers.

Three teams will qualify from the southern region and the schedule (date and time) will be communicated in due course by CAF. In qualification for the 2018 CHAN finals in Morocco, Namibia beat Comoros Islands 2-1 on aggregate to qualify after seeing off Zimbabwe in the second round.

2019-02-01 10:30:44 2 months ago