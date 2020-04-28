Brothers die after stolen vehicle overturns Selma Ikela National Khomas

Two brothers employed at a farm in the Otjozondjupa region died after a car they had allegedly stolen to go purchase alcohol overturned on Friday night on the Hochfeld-Osire road. A passerby, who spotted a damaged vehicle along the gravel road 40km from Osire near Farm Nooitgedag, discovered the bodies of the two brothers around 20h00.

According to the crime report issued by Namibian police this week, when the police arrived at the scene, there were no occupants in the vehicle; however, they found two lifeless bodies lying on the grass next to the vehicle, which had no plate number and registration disc. “The two were identified by fellow employees of Farm Nooitgedag as brothers. It is further alleged the deceased drove the vehicle without the owner’s consent,” the police said in a statement.

In an unrelated matter, a 27-year-old man shot himself in the forehead with a rifle in his bedroom and died on the spot on Saturday evening. The incident happened at Onkwishi village in Omusati region. The deceased is identified as Sheehama Kuumeketu Gerhard. No suicide note was found and his next of kin were informed.

A 27-year-old man employed at Halali camp at Etosha National Park drowned in a swimming pool at the camp on Saturday evening. The victim was identified as Joseph Megameno Uugwanga, a resident of Eloolo village. Police arrested five people aged 16, 20, 28, 32 and 52 in Khomas and Erongo regions, respectively, for possessing and dealing in drugs, namely: crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and cannabis with a combined valued of over N$3 000.



