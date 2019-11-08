Bulgarian Deputy PM to lead business delegation to Namibia Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development (MITSMED), in partnership with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), will be hosting a Namibia-Bulgaria Business Breakfast Forum on 13 November 2019 at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek. The visiting business delegation from Bulgaria will be led by Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria. Hekaterina Zaharieva, The 27 member strong business delegation from Bulgaria is widely represented and includes companies with interests in the sectors of food production, insurances, aviation, armaments, real estate, tourism, agriculture, health, energy, construction, Information Technology (IT) and logistics.

The Business Forum aims to provide a platform for the local businesspeople and their Bulgarian counterparts to foster linkages, explore business opportunities, promote the two countries as ideal locations of choice as well as seek to expand the volume of bilateral trade between Namibia and the Republic of Bulgaria.

Major highlights of the program will be addressed by the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and the Namibia Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development as well as B2B meetings that will allow for thorough engagements between businesspeople of the two countries.

All interested businesspersons in the aforesaid-targeted sectors wishing to attend the Breakfast Forum and engage in the B2B meetings are invited to register on or before Monday, 11 November 2019.



2019-11-08 09:19:24 | 2 hours ago