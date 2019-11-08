Buoyant Samaria targets Chipolopolo scalps… Dr Hage Geingob Cup tomorrow Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Brave Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria says he wants to improve Namibia’s flagging record against Zambia when they lock horns in the Dr Hage Geingob Cup tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the capital.

The last time the two counties met was in March this year in the final round of qualifying matches for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), which saw Zambia hammering Namibia 4-1 away in Lusaka. The Warriors were then under former coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Now provided with another opportunity to wrestle it out against the Chipolopolo of Zambia, interim gaffer Samaria is adamant that the Warriors will this time around stand their ground and give the visiting Zambians a good run for their money.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s mega clash, which marks the sixth edition of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup, an upbeat Samaria said his charges are well prepared and ready to do battle.

“We started preparations on Monday after a break of close to two weeks and the team came back in good physical condition. Preparations went well and we continue tomorrow (today) with the final touches to our game plan,” Samaria pointed out.

Highlighting the team’s readiness, Samaria said his squad boasts a clean bill of health as there has been no recorded injuries to any of the players. “Each game we play is important because it gives you another opportunity to improve on your last performance. Winning games gives you so much to look forward to but I also admit that there is a lot to learn from losing, provided that losing does not become a habit. When you win you tend to overlook mistakes,” added Samaria.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Dr Hage Geingob Cup, through the Namibia Football Association (NFA), yesterday advised that football fans wearing or displaying any political party colours at Saturday’s match between Namibia vs Zambia at the Sam Nujoma Stadium will be denied access to the venue.

“We warn that anyone with political party colours or messages will be denied access to the venue. With Namibians going to the polls for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November 2019, the Dr Hage Geingob Cup is not to be used for any political campaigns as football brings all Namibians together irrespective of political denomination,” maintained the NFA.

Gates open at 10h00 and spectators can expect to witness the Clash of the Legends when former football legends battle it out at 13h00, MTC Legends vs NBL Legends as well as the U/17 Youth League Challenge between Swallows FC vs Windhoek City FC at 11h00. There will also be live performances by Sunny Boy, Top Cheri, T-Boss & Staika and Rizeana.

Tickets bought beforehand cost N$20 each at Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay stores countrywide and also at Football House in Katutura, but spectators will be charged N$50 at the gate.



