Bus driver denies killing lover

A long-distance bus driver, accused of murdering his former girlfriend after she dumped him via SMS, yesterday informed the Windhoek High Court he had nothing to do with her death.

Victor Elia (40) testified in his defence after Windhoek High Court Eileen Rakow refused an application by him for discharge on all counts, as no prima facie evidence was presented against him during the prosecution stage of the trial. Elia said the last time he had seen the victim was on 13 January 2017 when he gave her N$400 for her hairdressing needs.

Elia stands accused of killing Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi (25), whose body was discovered in a bushy area along the Western Bypass road in January 2017.

He denied all the allegations against him at the start of the trial and put the onus on the State to prove every allegation submitted against him.

According to the indictment, Elia, who was a long-distance bus driver at the time of the incident, received a text message from the deceased on the morning of 16 January 2017 from the victim’s cell phone number, informing him she has a new boyfriend.

At that stage, the victim and Elia had been in an intimate or romantic relationship for some time, the indictment read.

This message was sent to Elia after the victim spent the weekend of 13-15 January 2017 with the new boyfriend, who came to visit her from the coast, the indictment stated.

Elia then met the victim during the period 16 and/or January 2017 in Windhoek and allegedly killed her by kicking and/or beating her over her body and head with unknown objects. He then allegedly robbed her of a cellular phone, a SIM card, a handbag, a jacket and a pair of shoes, and then dumped her body in a bushy area to frustrate police investigation regarding her disappearance.

Concerning the “blood patches” found in the minibus that he was driving, Elia reiterated what his State-funded lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji told the State witnesses – that the blood was from raw meat he transported for his customers.

He denied having burned a headrest of his minibus and the victim’s belongings to dispose of the evidence.

He also denied assertions by the State that during 16 January 2017, he was continuously in contact with the victim, and that he lured her to her death with false promises.

Advocate Salomon Kanyemba, appearing for the State, asked the judge to remand the matter to 14 September for him to cross-examine Elia, as he did not wish to leave the cross-examination halfway.

Elia remains in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility’s section for trial awaiting inmates.

