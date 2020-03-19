Businesses postpone crucial events due to Covid-19 Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Maihapa Ndjavera

Businesses in the country are adhering to the call of President Hage Geingob on the suspension of mass gatherings for at least 30 days. This after Namibia confirmed two cases of coronavirus last week. Most events that were scheduled for April including expos and graduation ceremonies are now postponed.

Southern Business School has decided that based on the Namibian government’s “wise decision” to ban mass gatherings due to the coronavirus, it has postponed its graduation ceremonies that were set for 17 April.

In a statement, the director of Southern Business School in Namibia, Albin Jacobs, said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the postponement of our graduation ceremonies. However, under the present circumstances we believe it is the best option available to us as the health of our students, staff, family and friends come first.”

Jacobs said the institution is yet to set new dates for the graduation ceremonies and therefore implored students to monitor their email accounts to stay abreast of communications with the institution.

He added that they have taken the decision to also suspend contact classes in Namibia and Botswana and the study week has also been cancelled. However, the distance learning model enables students to stay on top of their studies without interruption. Moreover, registrations are still open until 31 March with assignments still due on 24 April.

“At present, all May/June 2020 examination dates remain unchanged, however, we will be monitoring the situation closely and will engage with all the necessary stakeholders in due course. We trust and hope that the situation on the ground is such that that the government ban on gatherings can be relaxed in time for our first semester examinations to continue as currently scheduled,” added Jacobs.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Mines also postponed the Mining Expo and Conference that was slated for 22 and 23 April. The annual event is now scheduled for 2 and 3 September at the Windhoek Showgrounds.

Chief executive officer of the chamber, Veston Malago, said the chamber notes with concern the rapid spread of Covid-19 in other countries, and will thus closely monitor the situation in Namibia. Any major developments may lead to further decisions based on new information. He said all affected stakeholders will be timeously informed of any major changes or decisions that may impact them.

“The chamber prioritises the safety, health, and well-being of all event participants and will take the necessary precautionary measures leading up to and during the event. The 2020 Mining Expo and Conference promises to deliver a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene at all times,” Malago noted.

Also, the Otjinene Expo slated for its 5th anniversary in April has also been called off. Organisers promised to communicate the rescheduled date on or before 24 April.

Chairperson of the Otjinene Expo, Nathanael Karuaihe, said: “As part of the core responsibility and good business ethics, we would like to inform our sponsors, exhibitors, supporters, the general public, and all key stakeholders about the postponement of the following key activities/ events, namely, All-Stars Football Tournament (scheduled: 04 - 05 April 2020 al Windhoek), Fundraising Gala Dinner (scheduled: 04 April 2020 at Windhoek), Fundraising Gala Dinner (scheduled:23 April 2020 at Otjinene), Fifth Edition Anniversary Expo (scheduled: 28 April - 03 May 2020 at Otjinene) and Horse Racing (scheduled: 03 May 2020 at Otjinene).”

-mndjavera@nepc.com.na

2020-03-19