Cabinet announces Total Allowable Catches

WINDHOEK - Cabinet has approved 154,000 metric tons as Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for hake, for the 2018/2019 fishing season, which begins November 1 and ends on September 30, 2019.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries latest statistic of 2015/16, the hake industry remains one of the biggest employers in the fishing sector, with a total workforce of 9 701 direct jobs out of 16 510 jobs in the entire fishing industry.

Cabinet additionally has approved a TAC of 200 Rock Lobsters for the new season, which also begins on November 1 but ends on April 30, 2019.

“Cabinet endorsement that the Total Allowable Catch for Rock Lobster be set at 200 metric tons for the 2018/2019 fishing season, as per the recommendation of the Marine Resources Advisory Council.”

This was revealed by Minister of Information and Communication Technology Stanley Simataa who announced the Cabinet resolutions yesterday.

Simataa also said Cabinet approved that the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development coordinates all the issues related to tariff-setting, application of tariffs, rebates, refunds or duty drawbacks and trade remedies in Namibia.

Cabinet further directed the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development and Namibia Trade Forum to hold consultative meetings with all the relevant stakeholders to develop Namibia’s position in terms of the best architecture for tariff settings, application for tariffs, rebates, refunds or duty drawbacks and trade remedies.

Equally, Simataa noted Cabinet directed the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development and Namibia Trade Forum to hold consultative meetings with the private sector to identify priority sectors that will benefit from the value chains initiative within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

Government offices, ministries and agencies are directed to continuously review their priorities and pursue policies that will have the most tangible impact on the lives of Namibians.

It also endorsed the hosting of the 42nd Session of the administrative Council of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) from 19-23 November 2018 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Ministries of International Relations and Cooperation, Safety and Security (Nampol), and Home Affairs and Immigration are directed to avail the required personnel to support the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) to host the event successfully.

Cabinet further endorsed the hosting of the first Namibian Annual Sport Expo in September 2019.

