Cabinet had many irons in the fire… handled 272 agenda items

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob yesterday outlined some of the highlights of Cabinet business for the year 2018, during which 19 deliberative and decision-making meetings were held and taking 260 decisions.

Geingob, who addressed Cabinet at its last session yesterday, revealed during these meetings, they discussed 272 agenda items – leading to 260 Cabinet decisions.

In addition, the President revealed that three special Cabinet meetings were held. As President, he held 92 meetings this year that were open to the media, he said at State House.

“This list of items illustrate the commitment we have displayed this year towards not only fulfilling our constitutional obligation as Cabinet, but our dogged determination to ensure that Namibia realises the ambitions set out in Vision 2030, our National Development Plans and the Harambee Prosperity Plan, for the good of our people,” he stated.

He said that they still face challenges, adding the country is still recovering from the downturn in the economy, which has persisted during the past several years.

However, he said government’s ability to maintain positive, steady progress during difficult times give him hope and confidence that they stand ready to continue their forward march towards prosperity, once the economic situation becomes favourable.

He told Cabinet ministers that the task of running a nation is great and a heavy responsibility for especially him and the ruling party Swapo who received an overwhelming mandate from the Namibian people.

However, he says, fulfilling this mandate and living up to the expectations of the people is a noble and glorious challenge - a challenge which calls for the courage to dream.

“Yes, we dreamed of the concept of a Namibian House, a future Namibia in which no Namibian shall feel left out unless by his or her own choice, the courage to believe - yes, we believe in the future Namibia, a Namibian House where we will all live in unity, peace and prosperity, the courage to dare - yes, we dared to take drastic actions to deal with corruption and to trim the fat in government in order to cut costs, the courage to do - yes, in difficult times we did what is necessary for the sake of Namibia’s future,” he said.

“The courage to envision - yes, we envision the light at the end of the tunnel, the courage to fight – yes we showed commitment to fight poverty and corruption, the courage to work – yes, we have carried out our work as per the attached documents and finally the courage to achieve – yes, together, we have achieved much in the year 2018,” he stated.

He urged Cabinet to maintain this positive and united spirit and focus on taking the country-the Namibian House another step closer towards prosperity.

He thanked all of them for the hard work and exemplary conduct they have displayed throughout the year.

“Take a well-deserved break, because next year we hit the ground running. I wish all of you and your families, safe travels during the festive season. May you and your families experience abundance, happiness and peace in a new year filled with hope and opportunity. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he stated.

2018-12-05 09:04:25 28 days ago