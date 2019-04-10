‘CakesforNamibia’ receives grant to boost production

WINDHOEK - Jacky’s Bakery (trading as CakesForNamibia) was recently chosen as one of the recipients of an income generating grant from the Khomas Regional Council (Windhoek East Constituency).

The grant of over N$42 000 consists of equipment which will be used to boost Jacky’s Bakery cake baking initiative.

The grant is part of the council’s measures to empower previously disadvantaged women to start business ventures that will enable them to generate income in their quest for self-sufficiency and financial freedom.

As a small and medium entrepreneur owner and operating from Windhoek, the grants recipient Jacky Coetzee said “the grant is vital for her business”.

Considered as a veteran in the baking circles with over 17 years experience, Coetzee bakes and sells custom decorated cakes in the domestic market.

I am so thankful for the grant received, from the KRC Windhoek East Constituency and the opportunity it affords the company. We look forward to make an even bigger impact in the community through the increased capacity brought about by this equipment. We will report back to the KRC in the next year with all the successes that this grant will allow us to achieve,” said Coetzee.

While developing and growing her business, she has branched out into creating and marketing a number of dried cake mixes with detailed instructions. These packages are sold to customers who want to bake the cakes themselves, but may not have to time to start from scratch. CakesforNamibia also provides training baking and decorating cakes.

Cakes from the bakery are sold at the Grove Mall Spar, in Windhoek and other retail outlets have also been approached. This grant is expected to assist the small bakery into getting its cakes into more retail outlets across the capital.

“Her business also sources dates grown in southern Namibia to support the use of Namibian products in the production process. The company is also a member of Team Namibia and regularly donates to institutions such as old age homes and kindergartens in Windhoek Constituency.

The Khomas Regional Council (Windhoek East Constituency) supports companies and individuals they believe can and will make a difference in the community and through the grants help those that help themselves.

