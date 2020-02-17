Campenaerts, Vorster win Nedbank Cycle Challenge Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Belgian cyclist Victor Campenaerts and Namibia’s top female rider Michelle Vorster were yesterday crowned champions of the 2020 Nedbank Cycle Challenge after winning their respective categories of the annual road racing event.

Campenaerts completed the men’s 100-km road race in a time 2 hours, 11 minutes and 35 seconds to emerge victorious. The visiting Belgian finished eight minutes ahead of Nedbank Cycle Challenge two-time winner Dan Craven and Martin Freyer, who both clocked 2 hours, 19 minutes and 5 seconds.

Meanwhile, local top female cyclist Michelle Vorster won the elite women 100-km race after completing the race in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 31 seconds ahead of second-placed Jagau Imke and Dreyer Risa who both finished with a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 55 seconds.

Speaking to New Era Sport after the prize giving ceremony, Compenaerts, who travelled from Belgium to be part of this massive event, said the purpose of him being part of the race was to win.

“The race was intense in the beginning but as it was going, I managed to get a chance to move and stretch my lead – that’s when I got a chance to go for a kill. My purpose for taking part in this competition was because the atmosphere of the race is great and that drove me to take part. My objective to take part was to win the competition,’’ said Compenaerts.

On her part, Vorster said “I felt it was a relief after coming to the finishing line; it’s a great feeling after various years of working hard just to become number one. It’s a feeling that’s hard to explain. And also, it’s nice to see so many women take part in this competition”.

Meanwhile, the Physically Active Youth (PAY) after-school programme yesterday received a massive boost when the winners and sponsors of the men’s 100-km race donated N$54 000 to the institution.

Campenaerts said he was donating his winning prize money of N$12 000 to PAY as he was impressed with what the programme does to develop cyclists.

“Dan (Craven) told me about the project; I said I do not have any jerseys that I can give to the kids. He said I should not worry about that. So, he took me to the project and I immediately fell in love with it. So, I decided that if I win this race today, I will donate my cheque to them,” he explained.

He added that he hopes his donation will change lives at PAY, as he saw they are doing wonders in helping children with their education, while at the same time helping them enjoy their favourite sport.

Not to be outdone, Craven also donated his second prize monetary winnings of N$9 000, with third-placed Martin Freyer also adding his N$6 000. With N$27 000 donated by the winners, Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Lionel Matthews doubled the donation, saying they are inspired by what the cyclists had done.

