Capricorn Group continues to equip managers

WINDHOEK

WINDHOEK - On Monday, 14 October 2019, Capricorn Group, Bank Windhoek’s holding company, launched its third seven-month Management Development Programme (MDP), in partnership with University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). A tailor-made management programme, the MDP is aimed at empowering middle management employees, with the purpose of equipping them with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the complexity within competitive business and social environments. With 30 staff as participants, the MDP brings together middle management bands from all Capricorn Group entities from Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia.

In welcoming the new group, Claire Hobbs, Chief Treasurer at Bank Windhoek said: “Focus on your wisdom - make wise decisions by considering people, process, technology and risk, despite ambiguity. Talk directly to people, in this case your team members with whom you have a concern to avoid misunderstandings. Be an example of what is possible. Challenge your own limits by being willing to take steps outside of your comfort zone.”

“Be resilient. Keep your spirits high in difficult times and tap the healing power of humour,” Hobbs said.

In his keynote address, Capricorn Group’s Chief Information Officer, Etienne Slabbert, told the participants that the MDP will challenge and empower them, but most importantly that it will entrench and enhance powerful leadership skills to work with individuals and teams. “Congratulations on your nomination as participants of the programme and I am sure you will find this a very rewarding journey of growth and development,” he said.

The Group’s Human Capital Department, in association with the University of Stellenbosch, will present the programme. Every representative will complete eight modules ranging from understanding the business environment to financial and strategic management. The MDP will expose the participants to the following topics: Essentials of Managerial Finance, Optimising the Value Chain and Marketing and Customer Service Management.

2019-10-17 07:03:37 | 8 hours ago