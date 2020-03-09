Capricorn Group partners with Ministry of Finance Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Capricorn Group partnered with the Ministry of Finance to carry out a two-day risk management workshop on 2 and 3 March 2020. The training was facilitated by the group’s Business Risk Officer, Horst Simon.

The workshop, attended by 30 security and risk management services personnel from seven ministries, emanated from a need identified by government to acquire more knowledge on risk management and governance, as risk management divisions are becoming key in all ministerial offices.

The Ministry of Finance was among the first ministries that established their mandatory risk and security division. They in turn reached out to Capricorn Group to assist with carrying out risk training to a total of seven ministerial offices. “It is clear that Capricorn Group has this country at heart, as we can see their eagerness to work together with government to share knowledge to key officials,” said Executive Director of the Ministry of Finance, Ericah Shafudah. Capricorn Group executives said the group was honoured to be able to work with the Ministry of Finance to share knowledge and practices of identifying potential risks in advance, analysing them and taking precautionary steps to reduce the risk. The group has over the years created an environment where every employee understands his or her role and obligation in managing risk. Through this strong risk culture, the group has earned the trust of its customers and shareholders. As a leading financial institution listed on the Namibia Stock Exchange, Capricorn Group believes that credibility is key to value creation.

“We believe that we are part of a bigger, interconnected global system. Our approach to being a responsible, regional and global citizen is built into the DNA of all our businesses. We view this workshop as an opportunity to invest in advancing a better sustainable future for all Namibians,” said Horst Simon, Business Risk officer at Capricorn Group.

The workshop aimed at improving the understanding of risk management within the different ministries and building capacity to develop effective strategies for the management of risk. The workshop further covered the different standards and frameworks in the field of risk management, including fraud risk and risk culture building.

Capricorn Group believes that survival and success requires organisations to always keep their eyes on the future and be willing to learn and adapt. Change is an intricate part development and further directs the group’s purpose – to be connectors of positive change. The group said it will continue to collaborate, where possible, to create sustainable opportunities for communities and build towards better societies where they operate.

