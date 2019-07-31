Capricorn Group Schools Netball League concludes

WINDHOEK - The Capricorn Group Schools Netball League concluded this last weekend, with Windhoek High School being crowned national champions in the U/19 category.

Windhoek Gymnasium walked away with national championship titles in the U/17, 15, 14, 13 and 12 categories during highly competitive matches played at the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School, after exhilarating performances from all the teams.

The Capricorn Group Schools Netball League carries the official endorsement of the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) and is regarded as the official national schools netball league in Namibia.

A total of 17 schools entered for the league games which commenced on 24 May and matches were played in various towns including Walvis Bay, Tsumeb, Otjiwarongo, Stampriet, Outjo and Windhoek where the national finals took place.

Capricorn Group praised the NSSU and the organising committee on organising a successful netball league.

“We are proud to have made a positive contribution towards the development of netball in Namibia by offering a platform for netball players to compete for their schools and to develop their skills. Netball, and sport in general, gives the youth an opportunity to build character, learn about team work, commitment and hard work,” said Mrs Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs from Capricorn Group.

