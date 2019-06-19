Cargo for Botswana bridge arrives at Walvis Bay

WALVIS BAY – A consignment of 10 720 metric tons that will be used for the construction of the Mohembo bridge in Botswana were offloaded over the weekend at Walvis Bay harbour. The heavy-duty cargo will be transported by at least 160 trucks from the Botswana dry port to the construction site, according to Namport.

Namport’s commercial executive, Immanuel !Hanabeb, over the weekend said that the cargo will be used to complete the 1.2-kilometre bridge that has been under construction since November 2016.

He added that the bridge will connect villages on the east of the Okavango River with the rest of Botswana, while further providing reliable access to services such as health and education and also make it feasible for the expansion of future road networks and improve tourism in the area.

Botswana dry port representative, Rodney Brussel, applauded Namport for their speedy service delivery from the port, adding that the consignment was delivered without delay.

Namibia offers dry port facilities to Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, among others.

The allocation of these dry ports fully supports Namibia’s objective of being a regional hub and the preferred port of choice in southern Africa. Botswana’s dry port operates on 36 200 square metres of land, outside the port of Walvis Bay.

Zambia was the biggest importer and exporter in terms of cargo via Walvis Bay during the period April 2017 to March 2018. Zambia accounted for nearly 60 percent of total volumes of containerised transit cargo imported via the port during the said period.



