CBD shooter’s second psychiatric report ready

Maria Amakali

The results of the second psychiatric evaluation of the man who is scheduled to go on trial for allegedly shooting and murdering his supervisor and wounding another colleague are ready.

Simataa Simasiku (34) underwent two mental evaluations following an order of the court that he should be examined by two independent doctors to evaluate his mental state during and after the commission of the offence.

The first results from a private psychiatrist have already been handed in by the State and the results from the state psychiatrist are to be handed in on 7 October when the matter returns to court for status hearing.

The matter was handled in chambers by Windhoek High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg.The prosecution is charging Simasiku with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, alternatively negligent discharge of a firearm and discharging of a firearm in public.

The charges emanate from a shooting incident on January 28 last year when Simasiku walked into the offices of Global Fund at the City Centre and fired off five rounds, one of which killed his boss, Sarah Mwilima, and another seriously wounding Ester Nepolo, his now former colleague.

During a subsequent bail application Simasiku said he acted in self-defence when he fired the shots, but stopped short of going into details, only saying: “The truth will be revealed during the trial.”

Simasiku however said he had heard from colleagues at the Global Fund that money was held for him by the fund – he mentioned an amount of US$7,5 million and he at one stage allegedly also saw an amount of N$90 million reflected on his bank account statement, after he had been experiencing health problems that resulted in him being booked off from work.

He also said he believed the money he was due to receive came from the Global Fund in Geneva, and had been requested by his local managers, who wanted to help him when they saw he was in ill-health. He then went to enquire about the money from his supervisor Mwilima.

According to a summary of the indictment, the accused went to his workplace on the second floor of the City Centre building armed with a pistol and seven live rounds.

Thereafter, he went to the eighth floor where Mwilima and Nepolo had their offices and once there fired at least three to four shots at Mwilima that struck her in the chest, neck and arm, causing her to die on the scene due to the injuries sustained from the gunshots, it is stated.

He then fired one shot at Nepolo, which struck her in the neck and he then left the scene, collected his child at day care and took the child to his residence, the indictment further reads.

It is further stated that Simasiku then drove to a police station where he reported the shooting and handed his firearm, holster, two bullets and his firearm licence to the police.

He remains in custody after his bail application was refused.

Lawyer Vernon Lutibezi is representing Simasiku.

Deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef is prosecuting for the State.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-10-02 12:23:53 | 12 hours ago