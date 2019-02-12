CFC continues its dominance in Fistball League

WINDHOEK - The 2019 Bank Windhoek Fistball League season kicked off over the weekend at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), which saw Cohen Fistball Club’s (CFC) 1 and 3 crowned champions after they defeated Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 1 and SFC 1 respectively.

The reigning league champions CFC 1 dominated Group A as they progresses easily through the group stages. Newcomers, Farmer Fistball Club (FFC) secured the second spot while CFC 3 finished third after securing victories against SKW 2 and SFC 2.

The hosts SFC 2, could not take advantage of their home turf as they failed to win a match which saw them being rooted to the bottom of the group.

SKW 1 won Group B after they pushed aside a determined CFC 2 team. CFC 2 upped their game and recorded a win against their club mates CFC 4 and later, SFC 1. The latter came back stronger and clinched a win against CFC 4 to finish third in the group. In the second round, CFC 2 defeated CFC 3, while FFC overpowered SFC 1.

CFC 3 prevailed against CFC 4 in the first Category B semi-final match. SKW 2 advanced to the final after a victory against SFC 1 in the second semi-final. CFC 1 crushed their counterparts CFC 2. SKW 1 made it to the finals after a tough encounter against FFC.

As a result, CFC 1 and SKW 1 were pitted to compete for bragging rights in the Category A final.

CFC 2 ended third in Category A. In the last second, the decisive point fell against FFC. SFC 1 had to settle for fourth place in Category B while CFC 4 was content with the third place after winning against the hosts, SFC.

The Category B final between CFC 3 and SKW 2 turned out to be a tight battle between the two teams. In the end, CFC 3 snatched the title with a three points lead.

The Category A final, which was played according to the best out of five sets, saw SKW 1 start as the better team against CFC 1 who made mistakes during the start of the fixture.

As the game reached the score line of 6:3 for SKW 1, CFC 1 turned their play around and equalised to an 8-all stalemate. CFC 1 managed to finish the set 11:8 in their favour.

In the second and third sets, CFC 1 dominated and outplayed SKW 1 and won the encounter 3:0. As a result, CFC 1 currently holds all trophies, including the individual awards.

“As a sponsor, Bank Windhoek looks forward to competitive fixtures and wish all the players the best as they compete to book a spot in the final team that will represent Namibia at the upcoming World Championships tournament slated to take place in Winterthur, Switzerland later this year,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Sanet de Waal.

Thilo Wilckens from CFC 1, walked away with the Player of The Day Award after his outstanding performance. Next up on the fistball calendar is the first round of the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at SKW in Windhoek.

