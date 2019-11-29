CHANGE graduates develop skills, gain meaningful employment Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - At the recent CHANGE training graduation, FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, handed over financial support of N$370 000 to CHANGE, a programme which offers ex-offenders a chance to develop the skills to become productive members of society through meaningful employment.

At the ceremony, Jane Katjavivi, Trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, said the Foundation was pleased to support programmes that empower people to be creative, productive and entrepreneurial. She added: “We understand that the training assists people to support themselves, and that this brings economic, psychological and social benefits.

New perspectives and new learning uplift people and enable them to make a difference in their own lives and inspire others to be the change they want to see. We applaud CHANGE for providing a second chance to many. We applaud today’s graduates for seizing that opportunity, for being committed, for making the effort and successfully completing their courses.”

Amongst its various courses, CHANGE provides a fashion design and tailoring programme, together with business training. The support of FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, goes towards this programme, highlighting the continued commitment towards education and skills development.

Michaela Hubschle, CHANGE chairperson thanked the FirstRand Foundation for the continuous support to the CHANGE programme, particularly the tailoring project. “We assure you that the funds we receive from the foundation will be put to good use, making sure that we give the best training and skills to our targeted members.”

Supt Gail Van Wyk from Correctional Services commented: “We would like to thank CHANGE for their support in the rehabilitation of ex-offenders by imparting skills to them in the field of fashion design. CHANGE has been in partnership with Correctional Service since 2001, and we hope this relationship continues. As from next year, offenders released on parole will also be undertaking their studies with CHANGE, according to the memorandum of understanding signed between Correctional Service and CHANGE. We look forward to a much stronger working relationship as we continue to rehabilitate our ex-offenders and offenders.”

Giselle Umba, a student added her voice and expressed: “I would like to thank CHANGE for granting me the opportunity to gain a skill that will enable me to earn an income and sustain myself and my family.”

2019-11-29 09:20:27 | 15 hours ago