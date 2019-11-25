Change training programme graduates 47 students Staff Reporter Education Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Change training programme in partnership with FirstRand Namibia Foundation of First National Bank (FNB) graduated 47 fashion design and tailoring students on Thursday.

Change training programme is a non-profit organisation (NGO) that deals with the rehabilitation of ex-offenders as well as reintegrates them into society.

In its 19 years of existence Change has been offering short courses but due to a few hiccups the organisation was only able to graduate fashion design and tailoring students from four courses this year.

Talking to New Era, fashion design tutor Jean Chinyerere said: “Fashion in the country is growing rapidly and for some students such as ex-offenders it is very difficult to get employment so we help them get skills so that they work for themselves.”

Chinyerere said the training is also a way of creating employment in the country through entrepreneurship.

“The Namibian society should accommodate everyone as we have a high unemployment rate. If anybody can get a skill it motivates them to create jobs for themselves,” she added.

The event was graced by trustee of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, Jane Katjavivi, who sais she was delighted to support programmes that empower people to be creative, productive and entrepreneurial.

“We understand that the training assists people to support themselves and that this brings economic, psychological and social benefits. New perspectives and new learning uplift people, it enables them to make a difference in their own lives, and inspire others to be the change they want to see,” said Katjavivi.

During her speech Katjavivi handed over N$370 000 from the foundation to support the Change organisation.

At the same event, a student that received a certificate applauded the organisation for helping her with skills to start her business.

“I now know how to make my own patterns, how to design and even how to use the industrial sewing machine,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to next year to continue with her diploma couse.

