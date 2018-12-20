Check in, accommodations ready to welcome you this holiday

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – Both business and leisure travellers alike looking for hospitalities and camping sites in Windhoek and surrounding areas are in for a great treat this holiday.



Various lodging facilities are well equipped and have indicated their interests to render exceptional customer services to their respective clients for a memorable stay. Here are some of the accommodation facilities that are ready to welcome you this festive season:



In Windhoek, you find the Roof of Africa Hotel & Conference Centre, conveniently located at number 126 Nelson Mandela Ave in the capital. Apart from their restaurant, there is a selection of restaurants within 5 minutes walking distance. Shops and banks are also located nearby.



The hotel has 27 well-appointed rooms all equipped with air conditioning / heating, telephone, satellite TV, electronic safe, tea & coffee facilities and free Wi-Fi.



To that, Torsten Krumnow, co-owner and director said guest can enjoy a drink at the fully stocked bar which is together with a restaurant that serves scrumptious buffet meals daily. “The Restaurant and Bar have under-floor heating and cooling to maintain a pleasant temperature throughout the year,” he said.



Additionally, Roof of Africa also has a luxurious ocean view self-catering apartment in Swakopmund that are specifically located close to the beach and the landmark Jetty. Their friendly reception staff can advise and assist you with bookings for safaris and tours. They also offer a shuttle service in and around Windhoek, as well as airport transfers.



Notably, Lake Oanob Resort is another must on the bucket list for self-drive tourists who wish for a scenic stopover on the first or last night of the southern leg of their Namibian vacation this festive season. It is 85km south of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek.



Activities at Lake Oanob Resort include boat rides, (max 6 persons) water-skiing, canoeing, banana/tubing rides, swimming, fishing, sundowner drives by 4x4 or group tours by boat, game drives and bird watching

There is also the Fish Eagle cruise, on a floating pontoon, (reservations only) complete with a bar, music facilities and a toilet. The pontoon is also ideal for private functions, such as parties and weddings. Hence, management assured visitors of an entrance fee, payable at the main gate.



In the far north however, you find a very beautiful place Omaka Travel Lodge, located in Okalongo in the Omusati Region. They provide eco-friendly hospitality, all rooms have en-suite facilities with pure cotton beddings, warm water, television with Dstv service and air conditioning.



Spokesperson, Eric Kandjaba said free braai meat and free swimming pool will be offered during this Christmas time with guaranteed quality services. “We will also be hosting Miss Okalongo beauty pageants as usual here at Omaka Travel Lodge.



“We expect appreciations and advise for future operations because our drive is to see our guests happy about our service,” adds Kandjaba.



Oshoto Pension Hotel on the other hand is a unique hotel with a warm and friendly atmosphere that caters for northern towns such as Ondangwa, Oshakati and Oshikango. Furthermore, Oshoto offers you comfort in their single-bed and luxury air-conditioned rooms. “Outside, we have a fully stocked bar and you can enjoy making conversation while sitting at our traditional Olupale. Value for money lunch, breakfast and dinner are served on request,” said management.

Hence, do check in and book for your accommodation and conferencing facilities at Oshoto Pension Hotel or alternatively at Outapi Town Hotel in the Omusati for all business engagements.

