China congratulates Geingob for winning election

WINDHOEK - Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Tuesday congratulated President Hage Geingob for his re-election as President. At a briefing of the ministry of foreign affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Hua responded to a request for comment saying, “China is glad to see the smooth general election in Namibia and congratulates Dr Geingob on his re-election. “We believe that under his leadership, the Namibian government and people will forge ahead to score greater achievements.”

“China and Namibia have a deep traditional friendship. The Chinese side values relations with Namibia and stands ready to advance mutually beneficial cooperation to enhance our comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and benefit the two peoples,” said Hua. Namibia enjoys an elevated strategic relationship with the People’s Republic of China, a country that it enjoys an excellent diplomatic relationship with.

