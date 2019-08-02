China not seeking global hegemony - Peng

WINDHOEK - China has embraced a defence policy aimed at strengthening the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) and building a stronger, world-class military but will not seek hegemony and expansion as it values peace though in the same vein it warns it will crush any attempts of secession.

Military attaché at the Chinese Embassy, Colonel Peng Xiaodong gave this stern warning at a reception in Windhoek to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army, which was attended by the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yiming, Namibia’s Land Reform Minister Utoni Nujoma and Deputy Safety and Security Minister, Daniel Kashikola, among other dignitaries that included several diplomats.

“We will never allow the secession of any part of our territory by anyone, any organisation or political party by any means or at any time. The PLA will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from China and safeguard national unity at all costs,” said the military attaché at the Chinese Embassy in Windhoek in reference to Taiwan that Beijing says is part of mainland China.

“We value peace as much as we treasure reunification. China must be and will be reunited. We will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” he stressed, adding that despite China having a much more complex maritime security and having one of the largest armies in the world “China is the only major country yet to be completely reunited.”

“In the face of profound changes unseen in a century of the world today, guided by President Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military, PLA, in the new era, will stride forward along its own path to build a stronger military and endeavour to achieve the great goal of developing a world-class army, the military attaché said at the event where guests were served Chinese cuisine.

He said the number of Chinese troops involved in UN peacekeeping missions “is the highest among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council,” and that the PLA is actively fulfilling its international obligations resolutely upholding the principles of the UN Charter, actively developing a new model security partnership featuring equality, mutual trust and win-win cooperation while actively promoting international military cooperation.

“The PLA will comprehensively promote international military cooperation for the new era, with all peace-loving countries, armed forces and organisations and make new and greater contributions to the building of a global community with a shared future and this is a new era for Chinese socialism.”

Peng also noted that 2019 marks the 55th anniversary of the Founding Father, Sam Nujoma’s first visit to China and the 55th anniversary of the friendly relationship between the Communist Part of China and Swapo, adding when others wavered China firmly supported Swapo as a liberation movement.

Peng said when other countries are withdrawing their support to Namibia as it faces economic hardships post-independent, China “has built a strategic partnership with Namibia.”

2019-08-02 07:38:27 1 days ago