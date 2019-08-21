China’s Dong warns he can handle Shonena…mega boxing bonanza this weekend

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Chinese young boxing sensation and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Asia Pacific

Youth welterweight champion, Youli Dong, yesterday cautioned his Namibian opponent Mikka

Shonena to expect nothing but a thrilling fight hallmarked by blood, sweat and tears when they

square off this weekend.

Speaking through an interpreter at yesterday’s face-off presser in the capital, Dong – who will be fighting

on the African continent for the first time – is set to face Namibia’s WBO African welterweight

champion Shonena in the main bout of “The Battle: Namibia vs China Boxing Bonanza” at the

northern town of Ongwediva this Saturday.

The 31-year-old Shonena, who remains undefeated, will put his prized continental title at stake when he faces Dong on the sidelines of the popular Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair festivities.

Rated No. 5 on the WBO world rankings, Shonena will face the Chinese fighter in probably the

biggest fight of his career and if he loses this fight, his WBO Africa welterweight crown will become

vacant and will also consequently see him drop in world ratings.

But if the Namibian manages to bag a win this weekend, he will retain his title and shoot up on the world rankings and possibly move within touching distance of much bigger fights in this highly competitive division.The same scenario applies for Dong, as a defeat against Shonena will see his title become vacant and him dropping in world rankings, while a victory for him will play out to the contrary.

Shonena holds a record of 14 wins from the same number of fights as he remains unbeaten, while the 24-year old Asian on the other hand boast a record of 13 wins, one loss and one draw from a total of 15 professional fights. Firing his warning shot to the homeboy Shonena, a confident Dong said it will be his first time fighting in Africa but that will not deter him from achieving his objective of emerging victorious

come Saturday night.

“I’m excited to fight here in Namibia against a very adroit fighter who has a good record. I have watched one or two videos of him fighting. I know it will be a difficult match on Saturday but I can handle the fight. I can handle Shonena. My dream is to become a world champion,” said Dong, who also told those in attendance that he has watched videos of Shonena in action and is convinced the Namibian is tameable.

Meanwhile, a calm and collected Shonena on the other end of the table said he is super excited that

fight night is finally a few days away and can’t wait to knuckle down to action with the visiting Chinese.

A bit hesitant to promise his fans a knockout win against Dong, Shonena maintained that he is confident of securing victory. “If you are talking of a knock out, I cannot tell but if I happen to get a chance to knock him out either in the first or second round, I will finish him. As you know a knockout can come at any time, so

if it comes I punish him,” cautioned Shonena.

Standard tickets will cost N$100 and N$10 000 for a VIP table seating 10 people. Tickets are available at all Computicket outlets countrywide at all Shoprite and Checkers stores. They will also be available at

the venue.

