Chinese embassy donates 635 school bags Staff Reporter National Khomas

Cecilia Xavier

KAMANJAB – The China Foundation for Poverty Eradication through the local Chinese embassy donated 635 panda school bags packed with school stationery and 10 computers to the D.F Uirab Primary School in Kamanjab. The school has a population of about 640 pupils.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya said this was not the first time the Chinese donated items in the region. “What fascinates me a lot about the ambassador more is that they are giving scholarships to those that are performing very well [in school]. Outjo Secondary School and Putuavanga Secondary School are the two schools that are being assisted [with scholarships],” Sheya said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said they will continue to support the Namibian child. “As a friend of Kunene and Namibia, what can we do more to support Kunene, to support Namibians to improve your basic quality education, to improve the lives of young children who are the future of your nation?” Zhang said.

He said the D.F Uirab Primary School is very fortunate to have benefited from this project, which is only implemented in four African countries. A total of 110 000 bags were handed over to four African countries of which half of the bags came to Namibia.

Zhang encouraged learners to concentrate on their studies and study hard so that they can become better people for their school, family, and society. He told the learners that they did not have an option to choose whom their parents were, but what they can do is to change their lives and choose what they can be in future.

He further urged learners to wisely use the stationery and the donated bags. “They are your new friends, treat them well,” he said.

*Cecilia Xavier works for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo.

2020-03-03 07:13:50 | 18 hours ago