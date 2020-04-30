Chinese firm donates food worth N$500 000

China Harbour Engineering Company early this week extended its largess to needy communities in Windhoek Rural constituency by donating food parcels worth N$500 000 comprising maize meal, flour, tinned fish, soup and soap. The official donation handover ceremony to assist the Namibian government to provide for the less privileged was held early this week in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

China Harbour Engineering Company through its social responsibility programme that has benefitted thousands of Namibians donated 2 000 food packages worth N$500 000 for people in need of assistance, with 1 000 donated through the OPM and the other 1 000 through Windhoek Rural. Each food package includes canned fish, meat, 10kg maize meal, 2.5kg flour, 2.5kg white sugar, 750ml sunflower oil, packet soup, soap bar, etc. The first batch of 1 000 food packages were delivered by two trucks to the warehouse under the OPM weighing 18 tons in total.

The second batch of 1 000 food packages will be handed over on Friday. Zhang Bing, the managing director of China Harbour, speaking at the ceremony, said the lockdown is one of the necessary measures for the prevention of the spread of the pandemic that has brought a lot of inconvenience to people’s lives and disrupted global economic activities.

He said the pandemic has no borders and is the public enemy of all humanity. In addition, China Harbour has called on other Chinese enterprises to emulate its example and to come on board to fight the pandemic. “We will gather greater strength and surely achieve a full victory. A friend in need is a friend indeed. I believe that the friendship between our two peoples will be more sincere after being tested,” stated Zhang.

On her part, the prime minister commended China Harbour for the donation, saying the outbreak is uniting nations to assist each other in this difficult time.

2020-04-30 10:28:36 | 2 days ago