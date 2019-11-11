Chinese govt donates ambulances to central hospital Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK – Medical personnel from the Chinese government-sponsored charitable surgery project, the Journey of Brightness, on Friday visited a number of patients at Windhoek Central Hospital. They were joined by deputy health minister Juliet Kavetuna and the visiting Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan.

The Chinese government donated two ambulances and medical supplies to the eye clinic at Windhoek Central Hospital.

Head of the eye clinic Dr Helena Ndume said 40 patients have regained their eyesight following treatment in Windhoek alone, with the help of Chinese doctors.

“The main purpose of this event was for the deputy prime minister of China to come and hand over everything we have seen here today as well as to show how their people are helping our people in the fight against preventable blindness,” she said.

“Currently we have 40 people whose eyes were operated and all those people were successfully operated and managed to regain their sights. We will have our next operation in Oshakati where a total number of 200 patients will undergo this process. This time Namibian doctors will also be part and parcel of this operation.”



2019-11-11 07:28:48 | 23 hours ago