Chinese national robbed off N$120 000

WINDHOEK- A Chinese national was robbed of N$ 120 000 on Friday by three masked men just before he entered the gate to his house in Eros. New Era learnt that the victim was dropped off at home after coming from the bank where he withdrew a lumpsum of money.

According to Namibian Police Khomas regional ommander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, three men stormed out of a white car which was parked a distance from the property. Nghishidimbwa stated the men grabbed the man and took his bag. He said no arrest has been made so far.

The suspects where driving a white Polo Classic with tinted windows. New Era also learnt there are CCTV cameras at the premises. But Nghishidimbwa stated the identity of the suspects is not clear on the CCTV but investigators are still trying to ascertain the identity of these suspects.

In addition, City Police Acting Chief Senior Superintendent Nathaniel Nendongo stated unscrupulous bank employees work in cohorts with robbers who they give information.

“Why are people robbed after they withdraw large amounts of money? It is very suspicious. The banks are having a problem and the security is bad,” stated Nendongo.

2019-02-19 09:46:30 1 months ago