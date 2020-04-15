Chinese nationals fall on hard times Staff Reporter National Khomas

Katarina Uupindi

Two Chinese nationals have been left to fend for themselves in the Goreangab informal settlement.

The two men, who have been living in the country for 20 years, have fallen on hard times and have resorted to begging. Qiying Guo (61) and Sun Yueping (65) say they are married to Namibian women, but their wives have since abandoned them.

The two are currently living at the premises of a community garden in Windhoek’s Goreangab and are unable to work because of their ill-health. Qiying said that between 2018 and 2019, they were brought at the garden in Goreangab by Hou Xue Cheng, a Chinese national who has been providing them with food and other necessities.

He said in January this year, things changed as Hou only supports them when the situation allows. “As of now, the situation got worse forcing us to go into the streets, begging for food from people,” said Qiying. He said sometimes they get meals from neighbours, but mostly go to bed on empty stomachs. “I sometimes thought of going to prison where food is enough and is for free, ’’ he said. Sun said, though assistance keeps them going, it was not sufficient for their survival.

“We have no choice, it is hunger that compelled us to go for food grabbing,” he said in tears.

Nestor Kalola, the community leader said, the two Chinese were assaulted by women three weeks ago, after they grabbed their vetkoek and kapana while selling in the street. In a brief statement, Chinese embassy spokesperson Lu Hairong said their office is aware of the plight of the two men and efforts are being made to trace their families in China in order to send them back home once the Covid-19 situation normalises.

“As of now, our office will provide them with necessary consular protection and daily necessities,” she stated.

2020-04-15 09:56:20 | 1 days ago