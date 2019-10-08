Church brass band gifted with musical instruments

WINDHOEK - German Emmbassy Chargée d’Affaires, Ellen Gölz and Head of the Goethe-Institut Namibia, Daniel Stoevesandt last week handed over a donation of brass instruments to the New African Methodist Episcopal Church Brass Band.

The donation consists of 10 music stands, three cornets, three trumpets and three trombones all valued at N$119 000.

The funding was provided by the Goethe-Institut in the framework of their support of music groups in different countries.

The musical instruments were handed over on the occasion of the celebrations on the Day of German Unity at the residence of the German Ambassador Designate. The brass band played the donated instruments during the event to entertain some 400 guests with songs and also presented the German and Namibian national anthems.

The New African Methodist Episcopal Brass Band (Youth) is led by Kaptein Hendrik Ismael Witbooi and has performed numerous times at notable occasions such as Independence Day celebrations.

Kaptein Witbooi also studied music in Trössingen/Germany from 2005-2006 in the framework of a student’s exchange programme. The band is made up of young musicians from Windhoek and the surrounding area.

The donation of instruments will enable the band to reach out to even more young people and increase the scope of their work.

Cultural programme work - promoting art and exhibitions, film, theatre, dance, literature and music - is a key component of the foreign cultural and education policy of the Federal Republic of Germany, as they strengthen intercultural encounters and communication.



