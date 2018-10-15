Citizen Satisfaction Survey to be carried out every 2nd year

WINDHOEK - Cabinet approved that the Citizen Satisfaction Survey be carried out every second year, rather than annually to allow proper planning and execution of the survey, as well as sufficient time for implementation of remedial action steps before another survey is carried out.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Information and Communication

Technology Engel Nawatiseb on Thursday when he briefed the media on latest Cabinet resolutions.

This is a diversion from the original prescription of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), which required that the Office of the Prime Minister developed a Citizen Satisfaction Survey tool and ensures that it is independently administered and analysed on an annual basis.

Nawatiseb noted Cabinet approved that the 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey Report be released as pledged in the HPP, along with the remedial measures developed to address the identified shortcomings in surveyed institutional performance.

According to the HPP, the Citizen Satisfaction Survey will amongst others measure response and turnaround times of government.

Results of the survey will be analysed and remedial measures implemented in subsequent years.

All government offices, ministries and agencies, regional and local government structures will be rated annually on how they treat citizens and the results of the survey will be made public.

He said Cabinet took note of the report on the outcome of the 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey and the action plan on remedial measures.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is thrilled to have come out tops in the first-ever Office of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Satisfaction Survey (CCS), carried out by the Harold Pupkewitz Graduate School of Business at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The study is an initiative of the government as part of its commitment to improved service delivery by government offices, ministries and agencies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with the sole aim of getting citizens’ views on public service delivery.

The Citizen Satisfaction Survey has also rated the Namibian Police at 54 percent which is relatively poor according to the standard of rating used.

The aim was determining citizens’ views on public service delivery.

The HPP also talks about annual customer satisfaction survey by business community.

It is recognised that delivery is not only a challenge in the public sector.

The HPP states that it was therefore agreed that in the true Harambee spirit, the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) would on an annual basis measure customer satisfaction in the business sector

Feedback on outcome of the customer satisfaction survey will be given at the high-level structured dialogue between the business community and the President.

Nawatiseb said Cabinet directed certain offices, ministries or agencies to review and submit the remedial action plans, as per the template provided by the Office of the Prime Minister.

These offices include Kunene, Omaheke, Oshana and Zambezi Regional Councils, through the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

Another agency is the Social Security Commission (SSC), through the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation and Mobile Telecommunication Namibia (MTC), through the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is another one through the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

2018-10-15 09:10:10 2 months ago