City cuts Unam power over  N$4 million bill

WINDHOEK - Electricity supply to the country’s largest tertiary institution, the University of Namibia (Unam) has been terminated due to an unpaid bill thought to be in the region of N$4 million.

Unam spokesperson John Haufiku late yesterday confirmed the power cut, saying the City pulled the plug at around lunchtime.

“Yes the power has been off today [Wednesday] since lunchtime. I don’t know whether this is an electrical fault or it is cut, I will confirm and get back to you,” said the university spokesperson when contacted for comment.

An academic at the university said the power cut-off was “unprecedented” and it was not previously experienced at the institution for the decades she has been working there.

Unam Radio, a station on campus that is sometimes used for practicals by media students, was also off air as a result.

City of Windhoek public relations officer Lydia Amutenya, when contacted for comment yesterday, said she could comment since she had already knocked off.

“We knock off at 16h30, so I can’t comment on that now because I need to get all that information from the relevant department tomorrow,” she said.

2019-07-18 09:41:16 16 hours ago