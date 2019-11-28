City Police officer accused of rape denied bail Staff Reporter Courts & Crime Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – A City Police traffic officer accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on three different occasions this year was denied bail in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The accused Omar Saleem Jossob, 39, was arrested late on Monday afternoon.

Jossob appeared on three counts of rape read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

Prosecutor Cleopatra Boois said investigations were not yet finalised and the matter was postponed to 19 March 2020.

Boois said the state opposed bail, while the victim filed a bail statement indicating she feared for her life as Jossob is a trusted person in the family and it would not sit well with her if he was let out on bail.

It is alleged the incident happened during March and May this year.

A police case was opened in September after the girl confided in a trusted person. But the police didn’t arrest the suspect then as they needed more evidence as the statement given by the complainant only said she was raped, without providing supporting information.

However, a warrant of arrest was issued leading to Jossob’s arrest this week.

Boois also said the offence is very serious and it would not be in the interest of justice as well as the public interest for the accused to be granted bail. Garth Joseph from Muluti and Partners appeared for Jossob.

Joseph said they would liaise with the state for a formal bail application, adding that they want to be alerted about with is still outstanding with the investigations.

Boois responded that the investigation is still at an early stage and various witness statements were outstanding.

2019-11-28 07:37:30 | 1 days ago