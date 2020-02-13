City shuts off water at 20 public schools Kuzeeko Tjitemisa Front Page News Khomas

×

The City of Windhoek has cut off water supply to at least 20 government schools in the Khomas region over outstanding bills, believed to be around N$55 million.

City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya confirmed that the total amount owed by the ministry of education stands at N$55 million. The affected schools include Ella du Plessis, David Bezuidenhout, Academia High School, Windhoek Technical High School, Tobias Hainyeko, Eros Primary School, German Primary School, Cosmos Senior Secondary School, Eldorado Senior Secondary School, Pioneers Boys, Suiderhof Primary School, Jan Mohr, Concordia, Windhoek High School and Centaurus.

New Era understands that Khomas High, Augustineum and four other schools in Katutura were disconnected yesterday. Most of the schools’ principals confirmed this development to New Era but refused to comment on the issue, saying they were not permitted to speak to the media, referring all queries to the ministry of education.

Ministry of education spokesperson Absalom Absalom late yesterday confirmed the development, saying that the ministry was to effect payments between yesterday and today to the city of over N$18 million, a fraction of the actual amount due.

“This payment will see the resumption of services, while working on clearing our outstanding arrears. The Khomas Regional Council, Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture like the rest of the institutions within the country face a major budgetary downward revision which impacts its operations,” Absalom said.

He said utility bills are competing against an array of creditors for timeous payment. So far, he said, a major impact on learners and teachers could be staved off, but learners and teachers in hostels were adversely affected.

“Disconnection of water to schools affects health and hygiene in ablution facilities as well as the availability of water to be imbibed by learners at drinking fountains,” he said.

“Suspension of electricity typically effects photocopying of worksheets, question papers, cold storage in hostels, and study time during the evenings and interrupts telecommunications such as phone lines and internet connectivity.”





2020-02-13 07:48:56 | 4 days ago