Clean water no longer a pipe dream...Venaani donates to centenarian

Maihapa Ndjavera

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani has pooled resources together to assist a 100-year-old woman from

Mupini village in the Kavango East region with potable water. Venaani, who is on a week-long working visit to the two Kavango regions, this

week donated water pipes and tap, as well as paid a connection fee for the wheelchair-bound centenarian to access clean water.

The elderly woman, who lives alone at her homestead, situated 20km outside Rundu, was also gifted with a flushing toilet.

The opposition leader said he spent about N$20 000 on the project. Venaani came across the plight of the elderly woman while on a door-to-door walkin visit in the region. “The granny lives alone – has no husband nor children – and is wheelchair-bound, but she is not able to use it due to the sand in the area. As if this was not enough, she is all alone and is expected to fend for herself,” he said. “We must find time to

help all those who are downtrodden, as leaders of this country, without fear and favour,” Venaani said while installing water pipes.

A Swapo member from the office of the local councillor John Shindimba attempted to stop them from continuing their work, saying the councillor was already in the process of supplying the elderly woman with clean water.

“Shindimba’s reasons were, as he said, ‘It was part of their office plans and they were just about to install water to her house next week’. They just wanted to come impress that they are doing something but it is too late. This lady is 100 years old and has been living for 30

years in the country. The ruling party has been ruling that constituency for all along; he was just sent by his superior out of shame that they are trying to do something. So, I don’t get impressed by that kind of politics. If we want to help Namibians, let us help them. We can’t

let them wait for bureaucracies and lies,” he stated.

– mndjavera@nepc.com.na

2020-07-24 10:11:12 | 1 hours ago