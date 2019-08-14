Coetzee completes Skyride MTB hat-trick with thrilling performance…as Doman comes of age

WINDHOEK – Last Saturday, Heja Lodge on the outskirts of Windhoek was in the spotlight as a total of 267 MTB riders and trail runners competed in the popular Skyride MTB, one of the Gravel & Dirt

MTB Marathon Series’ most challenging stages. Famous for demanding the best from all who take on this race, the Skyride has over the years become a legend in its own right. The 2019 Skyride MTB saw riders taking on three distances, the 64km full marathon, 32km half marathon, and 12km fun ride.

Namibian trail runners were faced with 15km and 5km distances, but due to a special request from more ambitious gravel runners, the 32km loop was also included in the mix. Considering the level of skill it takes to complete the 32km on a bike, doing it on foot is a massive undertaking in itself.

The starting front row of the full marathon was jam-packed with familiar MTB legends, including the likes of Gerhard Mans Jnr, Xavier Papo, Michelle Vorster, Irene Steyn, Michelle Doman and two-time Skyride champion Drikus Coetzee. At 8am sharp, the riders took off on what was to be a day of action-packed racing.

With a 5 minute lead over his nearest rival, and bettering his own personal record at the Skyride

with a full 17 seconds, Coetzee destroyed the Skyride in a time of 3:08:26. He was followed

by Xavier Papo in second with a time of 3:13:10 and Ingram Cuff in third overall with a time of 3:14:12.

Michelle Doman, who in the past two races stamped down her dominance after an extended

time away from competitive racing, took first place with a time of 3:47:39. But this victory was not an easy one, as Irene Steyn (2nd overall women) who was in the lead at the halfway mark suffered severe cramping, making way for Doman to overtake her. Courtney Liebenberg crossed the line 3rd overall with a time of 3:55:48, all three ladies beating the sub four-hour mark.

The 2019 Skyride and Run was sponsored by Hollard Namibia, along with E-Med 24, Cycletec,

Windhoek Light and Food Lovers Market, ensuring the success of this year’s event. Next

on the 2019 Gravel and Dirt MTB Marathon Series calendar is the Gobabis MTB Challenge,

the last and deciding race of the year.

