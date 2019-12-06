  • December 7th, 2019



Cognac and Cocktail Festival this weekend

Cognac and Cocktail Festival this weekend

Staff Reporter   Entertainment   Khomas
 Emmency Nuukala

WINDHOEK – The inaugural Cognac and Cocktail Festival, to be held over the weekend, promises to bring the finest to the table.

Given the success of the whiskey, champagne and wine festivals, the Business Lounge saw it fit that Namibians continue to share in all world-class beverages. The aim is to establish an annual event on the socio-economic calendar where Namibians can come together.

One of the organisers, Bertha Shigwedha, said the event is “an opportunity or a platform to gather socially and network at the end of the year”. 

Shigwedha added that it is a corporate event where sponsors are able to entertain their clients and stakeholders.

The festival will showcase the Jewel of Namibia, a proudly Namibian beverage, and others, allowing guests to enjoy truly Namibian products. Byron Roodt, an internationally known mixologist, will join local mixologists Nande Ishuuka and David Nicanor at the festival. The three will show off their skills as they use cognac, gin and vodka during their mixing. 

To set the mood and tone for the event, award-winning saxophonist Suzy Eises and local contemporary jazz and R&B singer Sean K will grace the stage.

Since the event has social consciousness as a responsibility at its core, the organisers do not encourage the misuse or abuse of alcohol. 

The organisers of the tasting event have teamed up with a company that will offer transport and designated drivers. Though the organisers do not foresee the misuse, they encourage the responsible consumption of alcoholic beverages.


 


2019-12-06
