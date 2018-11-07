Cohen clinches National Fistball Trophy

WINDHOEK – Reigning Fistball League champions, Cohen FC 1, won the Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup tourney at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) field in Windhoek, last weekend.

CFC 1 clinched category A while Sport Klub Windhoek 2 aka “Imawida” second strings emerged as champions from category B. The tourney, which was divided into two groups, saw seven teams competing for top honours.

Action got off with matches between CFC 1, SKW 2 and CFC 3 in category A that saw CFC 3 claim a remarkable 2-1 victory over SKW 2 who were expected to win this encounter after finishing 3rd in the league.

Filled with confidence from their win, CFC 3 locked horns with their club mates CFC 1 whom they placed under immense pressure in the first set. However, CFC 1 managed to turn it around - winning the remaining two sets.

CFC 1 also triumphed over SKW 2 via a 3-0 score line and as result, SKW 2 slipped into category B while CFC 1 and 3 progressed to the category A semi-finals.

Category B saw SKW 1, CFC 2, DTS and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) compete for bragging rights in this particular group. The Germans started off on a strong momentum, winning all their matches.

CFC 2 defeated DTS and SFC to advance into category A’s semi-final stage. In other action, hosts DTS lost to SFC as both teams went on to play with SKW 2 in pursuit of the category B title.

However, Cohen 1 overpowered the seasiders 3-2, 2-0 in the first semi-final while SKW 1 defeated CFC 3 with the same score line. In the match for 3rd place play off, CFC 3 surprised CFC 2 with a 3-0 triumph.

Bitter rivals CFC 1 and SKW 1 came to face each other in the final and as usual, Imawida started off as the stronger side leading 3-0 in the opening set but CFC 1 came back tougher and managed to draw level.

Nonetheless, Cohen managed to win the set 11-9 though both teams came back determined to win the 2nd set, but CFC 1 kept the upper hand and won it as well.

In the 3rd and final set, CFC 1 changed their tactics moving into a defensive mode which left SKW 1’s play in the doldrums. CFC 1 later shifted into an attacking offence, which was simply too much for SKW 1 to withstand. This resulted in CFC 1’s dominance of the season, which saw them scoop two of the league’s top awards: SKW 2 beat DTS and SFC to claim the Category B title. SFC finished second and DTS secured the third spot.

CFC 1s Helmo Minz was voted best player of the day with SFCs prolific youngster, Torben Winterbach, walking away with the most valuable player of the season award while the player of the year accolade jointly went to CFC 1s Rico Kühnle-Kreitz and Helmo Minz.

“To our main sponsor, Bank Windhoek, thank you for the support throughout the season. The clubs, players and the Association, highly appreciates your contribution to making this league a success,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

2018-11-07 11:15:11 1 months ago