Comedy with EVH in the building

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - She cracks you up with her 8 o’clock news on social media. But who is this social media news anchor that plans to take NBC’s Fran Thomas’ job as some Facebook and Twitter comments have stated? The originator of the alter ego is Xuro Milton.

“The news lady is Ebaltine van Haksteen hence the abbreviation EVH, I came up with that. Oc Ebs came about as the name was given to her by her supporters,” said Milton.

“I grew up with crazy Damara aunties and they were the source of my inspiration to write about the Oc Ebs character. After writing many stories people wanted to meet this lovely lady so I decided to make the videos,” he said.

And from that moment on, that is what sparked the writing of stories about Oc Ebs. “People love Oc Ebs very much,” said Milton.

As a flight attendant for the national air carrier, Milton’s full-time job takes him in and out of the country all the time. To add on to that, he is an occasional master of ceremony, doing weddings and some corporate events as well as being a voice-over artist.

“The best part about what I do is that I put my heart and soul in everything that I get involved in and once you enjoy what you do you simply make time,” said Milton.

What Oc Ebs wants to achieve with her comedy is to make you laugh. “Above all, I want to send the message of hope that no matter what we all go through in life, it does get a little easier when one goes through life and its difficulties with a smile on our faces,” said Milton.

For a night full of laughter, catch One Night Stand with Oc Ebs on June 8, 2019, 20h00 at the Warehouse Theatre. The show will be centered on this one woman’s life as a domestic worker.

2019-05-31 10:22:42 1 days ago