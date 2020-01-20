Commemorating Youssef Chahine Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK - As part of the continent wide initiative by the Luxor African Film Festival and Misr Films, Independence Avenue Films is commemorating and engraving the name of pioneer African filmmaker Youssef Chahine in the collective memory of our people. On Saturday, 25 January 2020, Independence Avenue Films is featuring films by Youssef Chahine, screened in partnership with the Namibia Arts Association Trust and Turipamwe Design. With these screenings, they will be celebrating the birthday of the internationally renowned African Egyptian director Youssef Chahine.

The screenings include The Land (Egypt, 1969), considered a film classic of socialist realism, and Chaos (Egypt, 2007), Chahine’s last film, predicting the Arab Spring, and the documentary film “Hamlet from Alexandria”, directed by Mona Ghandour, a documentary about Chahine’s childhood and his relationship with the character Hamlet.

Screenings of Chahine’s films are going to be held across Africa from 24th until the 26th of January 2020, including all governorates in Egypt and in ~ 30 African countries such as Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Namibia and Libya.

The screenings for Windhoek will be on 25 January from 16h00 starting with The Land, 19h00 the Chaos & Hamlet of Alexandria. Discussions will follow after each screening of each film.

The venue will be at the Namibia Arts Association Trust, 10-14 Macadam St, opp Obeco, near Ausspannplatz. The entrance will be free and donations are welcome, snacks and drinks will be available.

