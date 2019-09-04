Community hostel receives food, utensils and bedding

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Kasipecho Investment Fishing Company donated food, utensils and bedding to about 100 leaners residing at a community hostel initiated by teachers at Sato Twa Junior Primary School. The school situated in Katjinakatji in the Kavango-West Region has the community-run hostel which houses learners who live far-away from the school.

The junior primary school received two large cooking pots, 23 (20 kg) Maize Meal, 30 boxes of tin fish, 40 matrasses, 67 blankets, 70 metallic plates, 20 (5lt) Orange juice, 50 (5kg) Rice, a 50 kg bag of salt, and 40 packets of Knorr soup. The items are valued at N$25 000. The school accommodates Grade one to four has five employees including one cleaner.

The school principal Sadrag Ihemba said Sato Twa Junior Primary School is a government school inaugurated in 1990. It currently accommodates 94 pupils of which 68 are in the hostel.

“The community hostel was initiated by the teachers in 2017 to accommodate pupils who live far from the school as opposed to those that are within a walkable distance,” he explained.

“We as teachers used to fund the hostel ourselves. Initially, we were three teachers and each one contributed N$600 to assist those in the hostel,” stated Ihemba.

He said the government only offers soft porridge, which is insufficient to meet learners’ daily nutritional needs.

“We need more aid in the form of beds so if anyone or any institution can come to the table, we would appreciate that a lot,” said Ihemba.

He said the donation came as a surprise from the fishing company.

“We are very happy for this amazing gesture,” he said. In a recent media report, a story was covered on how in dire need the school was when it comes to necessities. “It must have been the media coverage that motivated them to lend a helping hand and we could not be more grateful,” said Ihemba.

