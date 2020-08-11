Confessed murderer to call witnesses

A man convicted after he confessed having killed his girlfriend by shooting her several times because he was allegedly consumed by anger, will be calling witnesses to testify in his favour during the mitigation hearing before sentencing.

Rudolf Gowaseb (60) who appeared in the High Court without a legal representative, is expected to bring forth three witnesses who will testify in his favour before the court decides on an appropriate sentence.

Judge Christie Liebenberg set down the matter to be heard on 24 August.

At the start of his trial in July, Gowaseb pleaded guilty to a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, as well as two counts under the Arms and Ammunition Act. Consequently, the court convicted him.

It was his testimony that he shot and killed his girlfriend and the mother of his two minor children, Rigarda Matrilen Toatite !Notani !Noabes, with an unlicensed firearm in a fit of anger after she allegedly told him she had slept with another man. He is accused of the murder of !Noabes by firing at least six shots into her body at close range, causing her to die instantly on 12 November 2016 in Otjiwarongo.

According to Gowaseb, he was consumed by anger and felt provoked that his girlfriend of five years and mother of his children would do and say such things to him while he was caring for her and their children.

“In the heat of the moment, I took out my firearm, which was on me, a 7.65 CZ pistol, which had six bullets in the magazine and I shot at her multiple times. At the time, I did not know how many times,” said Gowaseb.

He went on to say he failed to control his rage and that he knew that shooting at her could cause fatal injuries, but his anger overwhelmed him to an extent he committed this “horrible chilling” act.

“Today, I sit with regret and wish I could take back my actions,” he further stated, adding that he is truly regretful and sorry for his actions.

Gowaseb said he knew he acted wrongfully and unlawfully – and that if caught, he could be arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced.

With regard to the firearm and ammunition charges, he admitted he did not have a licence for the pistol or the ammunition and told the court he bought the pistol from his late uncle’s girlfriend.

