  • March 29th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Conservancy reinforces security to curb poaching

Conservancy reinforces security to curb poaching

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa   Front Page News   Khomas
828
0

Share on social media


MANGETTI - In its efforts to boost the much-needed security at the conservancy, N≠a Jaqna conservancy management committee member Lara Diez said they have added 12 new guards to help curb poaching that of late has seen a rapid increase at the park.

“Poaching has become an ever-increasing problem and the new game guards will increase vigilance and monitoring in the conservancy. The delicate balance between wildlife management, licensed hunting and the community is disturbed greatly by poaching,” Diez said in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, Diez said the game guards will fulfil an essential task, not only safeguarding the wildlife, but also by doing so, supporting the local conservancy and the inhabitants.
N≠a Jaqna conservancy, is the country’s largest conservancy in the Tsumkwe district, northeast of Otjozondjupa region covering over 9 000km² land.

Diez says as the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment for the local community and at the same time increasing vigilance over its wildlife.

On water, essential in the conservancies, Diez says the conservancy has been in discussion with Rian Brandt over the last few years to ensure that the water infrastructure for conservancy villages, their schools, gardens and livestock is reliable. 

“We all know ‘water is life’, especially in the dry climate where the Nyae Nyae conservancy is located. Currently funded by the Environmental Investment Fund, Brandt will spend more than 60 days in the conservancy this year,” Diez added. 

During this time, according to Diez, Brandt will service village water infrastructure and ensure every village water point is functioning optimally. 

“At the same time assessing whether the current infrastructure is able to meet village needs, or if changes need to be made given increasing gardens and livestock numbers,” Diez said.

From his ‘bush-office’, Diez said Brandt will track his progress at each water point and sends regular reports and updates giving the relevant stakeholders such as EIF and the community a ‘real-time’ insight into the state of the water infrastructure at the conservancy.
– Additional reporting by Kuzeeko Tjitemisa 
– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na 


Kuzeeko Tjitemisa
2020-03-26 07:31:57 | 3 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Conservancy reinforces security to curb poaching - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Carol Harding

    OMG I am from Italy Few months back doctor told me that Iwas Herpes positive, I lost all hope in life on one faithful dayJune 13th I came across a woman say about Dr USIFOH Imessaged the woman and she told me that Dr USIFOH is avery good doctor and Dr USIFOH helped her to get rid of herHerpes permanent I ask her for Dr USIFOH contact she sent itto me and I decided to email him and he told me that all isgoing to be well with me and I decided to purchased hisherbal medicine and Dr USIFOH used Ups courier service toship the herbal medicine to me and he also told me how I willused the herbal medicine and I did as he told me behold I amnow negative as you are reading this testimony and pleaseemail Dr USIFOH via drusifohherbalhome@gmail. com orwhatsApp him on +2348136788465 or call him

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds