Conservancy reinforces security to curb poaching

MANGETTI - In its efforts to boost the much-needed security at the conservancy, N≠a Jaqna conservancy management committee member Lara Diez said they have added 12 new guards to help curb poaching that of late has seen a rapid increase at the park.

“Poaching has become an ever-increasing problem and the new game guards will increase vigilance and monitoring in the conservancy. The delicate balance between wildlife management, licensed hunting and the community is disturbed greatly by poaching,” Diez said in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, Diez said the game guards will fulfil an essential task, not only safeguarding the wildlife, but also by doing so, supporting the local conservancy and the inhabitants.

N≠a Jaqna conservancy, is the country’s largest conservancy in the Tsumkwe district, northeast of Otjozondjupa region covering over 9 000km² land.

Diez says as the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment for the local community and at the same time increasing vigilance over its wildlife.

On water, essential in the conservancies, Diez says the conservancy has been in discussion with Rian Brandt over the last few years to ensure that the water infrastructure for conservancy villages, their schools, gardens and livestock is reliable.

“We all know ‘water is life’, especially in the dry climate where the Nyae Nyae conservancy is located. Currently funded by the Environmental Investment Fund, Brandt will spend more than 60 days in the conservancy this year,” Diez added.

During this time, according to Diez, Brandt will service village water infrastructure and ensure every village water point is functioning optimally.

“At the same time assessing whether the current infrastructure is able to meet village needs, or if changes need to be made given increasing gardens and livestock numbers,” Diez said.

From his ‘bush-office’, Diez said Brandt will track his progress at each water point and sends regular reports and updates giving the relevant stakeholders such as EIF and the community a ‘real-time’ insight into the state of the water infrastructure at the conservancy.

– Additional reporting by Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

2020-03-26 07:31:57 | 3 days ago